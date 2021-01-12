How To Make A Vibrant & Flavorful Low-FODMAP Friendly Hummus

Although canned chickpeas are allowed on a low-FODMAP diet in quantities of ¼ cup per serving, to make a whole batch of hummus, it helps to have something else to add volume to the dip. Roasted carrots provide a subtle sweetness to the hummus. For a more traditional hummus, omit the carrots and use the whole can; just make sure to limit your intake to ¼ cup total per sitting.