How To Make A Vibrant & Flavorful Low-FODMAP Friendly Hummus
mbg Contributor By Phoebe Lapine
mbg Contributor
Phoebe Lapine is a food and health writer, gluten-free chef, wellness personality, culinary instructor, and speaker, born and raised in New York City, where she continues to live and eat. She holds a B.A. from Brown University.
January 12, 2021 — 12:33 PM
In her latest book, SIBO Made Simple, writer, chef, and SIBO sufferer Phoebe Lapine gives a guide to Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) as well as the many things she's learned on her journey to manage her symptoms. This recipe for low-FODMAP hummus makes an otherwise limited food something those struggling with SIBO and other gut health issues can enjoy more easily.
Although canned chickpeas are allowed on a low-FODMAP diet in quantities of ¼ cup per serving, to make a whole batch of hummus, it helps to have something else to add volume to the dip. Roasted carrots provide a subtle sweetness to the hummus. For a more traditional hummus, omit the carrots and use the whole can; just make sure to limit your intake to ¼ cup total per sitting.
Roasted Carrot Hummus
Make about 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 pound carrots (about 8 medium), unpeeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoons extra- virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Method
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On the prepared baking sheet, toss the carrots with the olive oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the cumin and arrange in an even layer. Roast in the oven until the carrots are tender and caramelized, about 30 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven, and transfer the carrots to a high-powered blender or food processor, along with the chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon of cumin, and 1/4 cup of water.
- Puree until smooth, adding more water as needed to reach your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning and add more salt as necessary. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil or garlic-infused oil.
- Serve the hummus alongside crudités or low-FODMAP, gluten-free crackers.