Chew Gum Every Day? You Might Be Ingesting Thousands Of Microplastics
If chewing gum is part of your daily routine, whether it’s to freshen your breath or stay alert, you might want to take a closer look at what’s actually in it.
According to research presented at the American Chemical Society’s 2025 Meeting, gum could be an unexpected source of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that are increasingly being found everywhere from ocean water to human blood.
Wait, microplastics… in gum?
Researchers tested 10 popular gum brands—half labeled “natural,” half synthetic—and found that both types released similar amounts of microplastics when chewed.
On average, each piece released 100 to 600 microplastic particles per gram. Given that the average piece of gum weighs 2 to 6 grams, that adds up to as many as 3,000 microplastics per chew.
Most of those particles were shed within the first two minutes of chewing, not because of enzymes or saliva, but from the simple friction of chewing itself. And since the average person chews roughly 160 to 180 pieces of gum a year, that could mean ingesting around 30,000 microplastics annually—just from gum.
The particles identified included polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene, the same plastics used in packaging, clothing fibers, and disposable containers.
How microplastics impact your health
While scientists are still investigating the long-term effects of ingesting microplastics, early evidence suggests they can trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, and even disrupt hormones. These particles have already been found in the gut, lungs, and bloodstream, and while your body can eliminate some, others may accumulate over time.
Simple swaps for a cleaner chew
You don’t have to give up fresh breath to protect your health. Instead:
- Opt for verified plastic-free gum brands that use chicle, mastic, or other natural tree saps as their base instead of petroleum-derived polymers. Look for certifications or ingredient lists that clearly state “plastic-free.”
- Chew one piece longer rather than popping in several throughout the day—most microplastics are released in the first couple of minutes.
- Try whole-food breath refreshers. Fresh mint leaves, fennel seeds, or parsley sprigs can naturally neutralize odors without additives. You can also keep a small tin of xylitol mints, which support oral health.
- Stay hydrated. Dry mouth can worsen bad breath, so sip water throughout the day or try herbal teas with peppermint or ginger.
- Keep your oral microbiome balanced. A clean tongue, probiotic-rich diet (think yogurt or kefir), and regular brushing can go a long way toward keeping your mouth fresh without relying on gum.
The takeaway
Chewing gum might seem harmless, but this small daily habit could be introducing thousands of microplastics into your body each year. That doesn’t mean you need to ditch your gum for good, but it’s worth being a bit more mindful about what you chew.
At the end of the day, it’s one of those small, low-effort changes that adds up: a little less plastic for your body, a little less pollution for the planet, and a lot more awareness in your everyday habits.