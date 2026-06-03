For the study, researchers exposed adult female zebrafish to tiny polystyrene nanoplastics for 21 days. Some fish remained sedentary, while others performed moderate aerobic exercise for 20 minutes a day. Zebrafish may sound like an odd model for this kind of research, but they’re actually widely used in medical research, as they share approximately 70%1 of human genes. They also allow scientists to study stress, inflammation, hormone signaling, and neurological changes in a controlled way.