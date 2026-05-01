Study Shows Which Foods To Eat (& Avoid) To Reduce Microplastic Exposure
But how does the food we eat increase (or decrease) plastic exposure? Researchers recently reviewed the data to examine this very question. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The narrative review1 set out to synthesize existing research on microplastics and gut health, with a focus on how dietary factors might influence both exposure levels and potential harm.
Researchers examined studies on microplastic sources in food and beverages, how these particles interact with the gastrointestinal tract, and whether certain nutrients or dietary patterns could mitigate their effects. Most of the current evidence comes from animal and cell studies, so the researchers were careful to note where human data is still lacking.
Smaller particles, bigger concerns for gut inflammation
Not all microplastics behave the same way in the body. According to the review, particle size matters. For example, smaller micro- and nanoplastics appear more likely to cross the gut barrier and enter tissues, where they may trigger inflammation and oxidative stress.
The review also found that ultraprocessed foods and bottled beverages were associated with higher microplastic exposure compared to minimally processed foods and tap water. Plastic packaging, processing equipment, and storage containers all contribute to contamination levels.
How fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics may help
The review suggests that certain nutrients may help counteract some of the potential effects of microplastic exposure:
- Fiber: May help bind particles in the gut and promote their elimination through regular bowel movements (these soluble fiber supplements may be especially beneficial)
- Antioxidants: Could help neutralize the oxidative stress that microplastics may trigger in gut tissue
- Probiotics: May support gut barrier integrity, potentially reducing the ability of particles to cross into the bloodstream
So, the same foods that support gut health in general (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fermented foods) may also offer some protection from microplastics.
Simple swaps to reduce your exposure
While we can't eliminate microplastic exposure entirely, the review points to practical ways to minimize it:
- Choose whole foods over ultraprocessed options: Less packaging and processing means fewer opportunities for plastic contamination
- Opt for tap or filtered water over bottled when possible: For safety reasons, bottle water can't always be avoided. However, if you have access to filtered drinking water it home, fill your cup with that (as bottled water consistently shows higher microplastic levels)
- Prioritize fiber-rich foods: Think vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fruits
- Include probiotic-rich foods: Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi support gut barrier function
- Reduce plastic food storage: Glass or stainless steel containers can limit exposure at home
The takeaway
This review suggests that diet quality may matter in reducing how much plastic you're exposed to and supporting your gut's ability to handle what does get through. Prioritizing whole foods, fiber, and fermented options is a reasonable step forward while the science catches up.