Women Today Are More Likely To Have Hot Flashes — Are EDCs To Blame?

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Menopausal Women Twice As Likely To Report Daily Hot Flashes Than 50 Years Ago

Image by Goodboy Picture Company / iStock

October 1, 2022 — 9:29 AM

Menopausal hot flashes are two times more common than they were 50 years ago, a new population study published by Menopause reveals. The question is: Why?

Menopause today vs. 50 years ago.

Using data on 50-year-old women from four different population studies within the Prospective Population Study of Women in Gothenburg, Sweden, the prospective longitudinal study compared the prevalence of daily hot flashes for women in earlier-born cohorts (1918 and 1930) to those in later-born cohorts (1954 and 1966). 

Researchers found that later-born women were nearly twice as likely to experience daily hot flashes than earlier-born women, even after adjusting for potential hot flash predictors (e.g., smoking, body composition, perceived level of high stress). 

The exact reason for this concerning increase is less clear, but researchers speculate that working conditions; changes in lifestyle, diet, and environment; and endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) may play a part.

How EDCs impact menopause.

As the name implies, endocrine-disrupting chemicals are compounds in our environment, food, personal care products, and manufactured goods that interfere with healthy endocrine function. Exposure to EDCs has been found to have a profound impact on hormonal health and, if left unchecked, can lead to long-term endocrine health challenges

According to previous research, the conjecture that EDCs may be contributing to increased hot flashes isn't far-fetched: A 2016 Reproductive Toxicology study found that women that used personal care products with phthalates (a type of EDC mainly added to plastic)—specifically, those derived from the parent phthalate DEP—were more likely to experience hot flashes.

Whether you're looking to support your overall endocrine health during menopause or beyond, finding ways to avoid EDCs is important for optimal hormone function.

How to avoid EDC exposure & support your hormonal health.

Whether looking at fertility outcomes or menopause side effects, it’s becoming more and more apparent that modern toxins like EDCs are impacting our hormones in undesirable ways. 

Avoiding exposure to EDCs is the first place to start. Check out this article to discover ten places EDCs might be hiding.

Luckily, our bodies have an innate detoxification system that helps rid us of these unwanted compounds. The problem? With so many modern environmental toxins to eliminate, our natural detox processes could use a little help these days. 

A detoxification supplement can help provide your elimination organs (i.e., the liver, kidneys, gut, lungs, skin, and lymph) with the extra support they need to filter and remove toxins as well.* mbg’s daily detox+ is chock-full of antioxidant ingredients (glutathione, vitamin C, NAC, selenium, and milk thistle) that help bolster natural detoxification pathways to promote whole-body cellular cleanup.* 

The takeaway.

Hot flashes are twice as prevalent among menopausal women as they were 50 years ago, and evidence suggests EDCs may be contributing to this concerning increase. 

No matter your age, a premium detox supplement like mbg’s daily detox+ can help promote optimal endocrine function by aiding in the binding, filtering, and removal of modern toxins.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
