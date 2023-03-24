Performed by researchers at Newcastle University in England, the study involved collecting data from more than 60,000 participants for over 10 years. The participants were assessed for genetic risk factors for dementia, and they also completed a dietary assessment that allowed the researchers to score them based on how much their diet consisted of foods in the Mediterranean diet plan.

The results showed that after 10 years, 882 participants developed dementia. When the researchers looked to see whether the patients’ diets were associated with a higher or lower risk of developing dementia, they found that those eating a Mediterranean diet (or the closest to it!) had a significantly lower risk.

But how much, exactly? The results showed that those on a Mediterranean-like diet had up to a 23% lower risk of developing dementia compared with those not on the diet.