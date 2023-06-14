What's more, the Mediterranean diet affected participants who had genetic risk factors for dementia just as much as it affected those who didn't have those genetic risk factors, meaning nutrition is a powerful tool even if you're at a higher risk of the illness.

John Mathers, Ph.D., study author and professor of human nutrition at Newcastle, noted in a statement, "The good news from this study is that, even for those with higher genetic risk, having a better diet reduced the likelihood of developing dementia."

This study doesn't tell us that a Mediterranean diet can prevent dementia, nor does it tell us whether it's the best diet for reducing our risk. But it is a step in that direction, as it's the first large study showing a link between this eating pattern and a lower risk of dementia. Past studies have been too small to draw any firm conclusions. Mathers continued, "Although more research is needed in this area, this strengthens the public health message that we can all help to reduce our risk of dementia by eating a more Mediterranean-like diet."