7 Ways To Harness This Week's New Moon In Emotionally Transformative Pisces

Does your soul need soothing? The 2022 Pisces new moon (on March 2 at 12:34 p.m. EST) opens the floodgates of healing and self-compassion. It also reveals what’s simmering beneath the surface.

We can’t lie, the last couple weeks have been frightening and turbulent, as far as world events go. Global Jupiter has taken up residence in Pisces, which has dredged some scary “sediment” to the surface. If you’ve been struggling to find a sense of hope or meaning while the threat of world war looms, you are not alone.

The 2022 Pisces new moon won’t solve the horrors in Ukraine, but it can provide you with some self-soothing techniques in the face of a situation that is beyond what you as an individual can control.

Emotions are the domain of the watery sign of the Fish, and the 2022 Pisces new moon provides both a reflecting pool and a chance to plunge into the depths of your own feelings. From that open state, divine guidance may flow in.

Here are seven ways to “shield your field” at 2022 Pisces New Moon.