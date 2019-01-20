How Many Sexual Partners Is 'Normal,' Really?

Do people still judge each other based on the number of sexual partners they've had? Sadly, yes.

To be fair, how many people a person has slept with or how regularly they enjoy casual sex can tell you a lot about them. A person's number indicates not just their level of sexual experience but also things like their personality (more sexually adventurous people naturally tend to be more extroverted), how social they are (they tend to have more friends), their interest in alcohol (they tend to drink more), and what their views and values are as they relate to sex (they tend to be more sex-positive and liberal).

What can a person's number not tell you? Anything about the quality of their character. Your sexual history can't tell me whether you're a kind, ethical, intelligent, loyal, or empathetic person or basically any other meaningful quality about you. There's certainly some promiscuous people out there who aren't particularly kind toward themselves or others; at the same time, some of the gentlest, most emotionally mature souls I've ever encountered get intimate with strangers on the regular, and some of the biggest jerks I've had the misfortune of meeting have never had sex in their lives. The number of partners really doesn't tell you much.

And yet, the research suggests people still care quite a bit about this number—and are still pretty quick to lay down judgments if a person's number (or their own) is too high or too low.