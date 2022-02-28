Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Anyone with a menstrual cycle knows that the week leading up to your period can be...a bit hit or miss. Have you noticed that you start out the week feeling pretty energized, but then your tank is nearly empty by the time your period arrives? Well, you're not alone. This shift is fairly common—and it can be really helpful to keep this in mind when you plan your weekly workouts. (You can read more about the different menstrual cycle phases here.)

While everyone's menstrual cycle is unique to their individual body, the first two to three days of the luteal phase often feel filled with energy and positivity. During this time, it can be great to continue doing strength and cardio workouts.

Then, after a couple of days, your estrogen and testosterone levels start to decline, and your body begins producing progesterone. This might mean you start to experience PMS symptoms, and your energy levels could dip. If you notice this happen, I advise easing into low-impact strength workouts. You can also prioritize more recovery-focused movement, such as walking or yoga.

Follow along with the video above as I share a routine that's perfect to try during your luteal phase. (Note: This info is based on P.volve's Phase & Function program, created along with our clinical advisory board of doctors, nutritionists, and more.) And if you're interested in checking out workouts for the other phases of your cycle, check out my period routine, follicular phase routine, and ovulatory phase routine.