A 16-Minute Workout To Try During Your Luteal Phase
Expert Reviewed A 16-Minute Workout To Try During Your Luteal Phase

A 16-Minute Workout To Try During Your Luteal Phase

Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and Movement Science at the University of Michigan and certifications including NASM Personal Training, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Gray Institute 3D Maps CFS, Pilates Mat, and Integrative Health Coaching.
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Expert review by Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Functional Medicine Gynecologist
Wendie Trubow is a functional medicine gynecologist with almost 10 years of training in the field. She received her M.D. from Tufts University.
Image by Andreas von Scheele

February 28, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Workout Summary

  • Time: 16 minutes
  • Equipment: Yoga mat
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated.

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Anyone with a menstrual cycle knows that the week leading up to your period can be...a bit hit or miss. Have you noticed that you start out the week feeling pretty energized, but then your tank is nearly empty by the time your period arrives? Well, you're not alone. This shift is fairly common—and it can be really helpful to keep this in mind when you plan your weekly workouts. (You can read more about the different menstrual cycle phases here.)

While everyone's menstrual cycle is unique to their individual body, the first two to three days of the luteal phase often feel filled with energy and positivity. During this time, it can be great to continue doing strength and cardio workouts.

Then, after a couple of days, your estrogen and testosterone levels start to decline, and your body begins producing progesterone. This might mean you start to experience PMS symptoms, and your energy levels could dip. If you notice this happen, I advise easing into low-impact strength workouts. You can also prioritize more recovery-focused movement, such as walking or yoga.

Follow along with the video above as I share a routine that's perfect to try during your luteal phase. (Note: This info is based on P.volve's Phase & Function program, created along with our clinical advisory board of doctors, nutritionists, and more.) And if you're interested in checking out workouts for the other phases of your cycle, check out my period routinefollicular phase routine, and ovulatory phase routine.

