Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Have you ever noticed that sometimes you randomly have a little more in your tank than usual? The energy to take on a new project or try something new? Well, if you're someone with a menstrual cycle, you may want to take note. Certain stages of your cycle mean a bonus energy boost—such as your ovulatory phase—which you'll definitely want to capitalize on when it comes to your fitness regimen. (You can read more about the different menstrual cycle phases here.)

Recently, I've shared the best way to work out for your period, then a follicular phase routine. Now, I'm sharing some strategies for exercising during the ovulatory phase. (Note: This info is based on P.volve's Phase & Function program, created along with our clinical advisory board of doctors, nutritionists, and more.)

Here's what's happening under the hood: During the ovulatory phase, estrogen and testosterone rise to peak levels, which boosts the effects you may have felt during the follicular phase. As a result, your energy will likely be at its highest.

To make the most of this phase, I recommend going for higher-intensity workouts, with plenty cardio to match your enthusiasm! Above, I've put together a fast-paced circuit workout that just does that—with a nice balance of cardio and a bit of higher-rep strength training.

Ready to get moving? Let's hit the mat.