 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
A 21-Minute Strength & Cardio Workout For Your Follicular Phase

A 21-Minute Strength & Cardio Workout For Your Follicular Phase

Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Maeve McEwen, CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and Movement Science at the University of Michigan and certifications including NASM Personal Training, Corrective Exercise Specialist, Gray Institute 3D Maps CFS, Pilates Mat, and Integrative Health Coaching.
balance pose

Image by Andreas von Scheele

February 14, 2022 — 11:00 AM
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Maeve McEwan.

Tuning in to your body's natural cycle can be such a powerful strategy for optimizing your well-being—and that includes your menstrual cycle (you can read more about that here). As a lead trainer at P.volve I'm here to share some insights into exercising for your cycle, based on P.volve's Phase & Function program, created along with our Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, nutritionists, and more. 

Previously, I shared the best way to work out on your period—now, we're going to address the follicular phase, which comes right after menstruation. At the beginning of this phase (right after your period), your hormone levels start low. But then, as it goes on, estrogen and testosterone start to rise—that equates to more energy and improvements in mood.

During the follicular phase, I would recommend alternating your workouts between strength training and cardio. Just be mindful of your form and alignment—as some research suggests, muscle and tendon injury may be more common during the late follicular phase compared to the follicular phase.

To optimize everything happening in your body during this phase, try out this follicular phase workout, which combines a bit of strength and cardio. All you need is a light set of weights and gliders (or small towels). Let's get started!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 21 minutes
  • Equipment: Light weights
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated. For the movement demonstrations below, complete for 60 seconds, repeating on both sides where necessary.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Maeve McEwen, CPT
Maeve McEwen, CPT Certified Personal Trainer
Maeve McEwen is a certified personal trainer and Lead Trainer and Director of Programming at P.volve, located in NYC. Her passion for anatomy led her to pursue a degree in Dance and...

More On This Topic

Motivation

A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine

Kristine Thomason
A Hall Of Fame Quarterback Shares His Longevity-Supporting Routine
Routines

Do This While Working Out To Increase Mental Fitness & Balance Blood Sugar

Jason Wachob
Do This While Working Out To Increase Mental Fitness & Balance Blood Sugar
$129.99

The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period

With Alisa Vitti
The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Sex

Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Yes, The "Male G-Spot" Is A Thing: Here's How To Stimulate It
Integrative Health

14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD

Kristine Thomason
14 Best Probiotics For Every Possible Gut Health Goal, From A Nutrition PhD
Sex

6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)

Farrah Daniel
6 Latex-Free Condoms To Try For Sensitive Skin (Or Just A Different Feel!)
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason You Might Not Want To Squat Over Public Toilets

Olivia Giacomo
The Surprising Reason You Might Not Want To Squat Over Public Toilets
Spirituality

This Week's Full Moon Could Spice Up Your Love Life: Here's How To Work With It

The AstroTwins
This Week's Full Moon Could Spice Up Your Love Life: Here's How To Work With It
Beauty

I'm An Esthetician, Hair Stylist & Makeup Artist: Here Are 3 Beauty Tips

Alexandra Engler
I'm An Esthetician, Hair Stylist & Makeup Artist: Here Are 3 Beauty Tips
Integrative Health

This Is The One Time A Sleep Expert Says It's OK To Sleep In

Abby Moore
This Is The One Time A Sleep Expert Says It's OK To Sleep In
Love

This Intuitive Practice Can Bring You & Your Partner Even Closer

Shannon Kaiser
This Intuitive Practice Can Bring You & Your Partner Even Closer
Beauty

How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To *Actually* Minimize Pores — In Ways That Don't Hurt Your Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/follicular-phase-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!