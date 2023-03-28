Ludus love is one of the eight types of love described by the ancient Greeks, with "ludus" translating to "play" or "game" in Latin. It's a flirtatious and fun kind of love that occurs in the early stages of a relationship, free from the deep investment that forms in more long-term love.

As relationship expert Ken Page, LCSW tells mindbodygreen, the direct translation of ludus to "game" can tell you a lot. "It captures playfulness and the joy of play, and it also captures 'playing games,'" he explains, adding that this type of love can have its upsides and downsides.

"This kind of love sparks that childlike desire to play, to laugh, to have fun and flirt—it brings out like a very wonderful, childlike delight. But it can also be addictive, and it can be immature," he says.

According to Page, ludus love can certainly evolve and become integrated into a long-term relationship, but not if you are stuck solely in ludus. Ideally, he says, ludus love would remain present alongside pragma (AKA enduring love) and philia (AKA deep friendship) for a well-rounded relationship—but we'll touch more on that shortly.