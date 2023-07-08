We Could All Use More Fiber In Our Diet—And There's One Fiber Supplement Reviewers Are Loving
Odds are, you could probably use more fiber in your life. Considering a whopping 95% of Americans aren't getting enough of it in their diet, it's no wonder so many people are looking to achieve digestive regularity by supplementing it.
Fiber supplements aren’t a replacement for nutrient-dense plant foods, but they can help bridge the critical fiber gap affecting most of the population.* And when you're getting enough, you can achieve your daily fiber goals, like promoting gut health, immune function, healthy bowel movements, and more.*
The thing is, though, a lot of supplement options available include an insufficient dose of fiber, plus a long list of “other” ingredients. That's why mindbodygreen created our organic fiber potency+ formula.
This USDA-certified organic blend delivers a high-potency dose of plant-powered functional fibers from organic legumes (guar beans from India), fungi (reishi, maitake, and oyster mushrooms harvested in the U.S.), and fruit (green kiwi from New Zealand) in every scoop.*
It also includes a resilient, targeted Bacillus subtilis probiotic strain, to provide prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic actions—delivering comprehensive gut health support.*
But don't just take our word for it! Here's what reviewers are saying about organic fiber potency+ and their newfound regularity.*
Grateful find
I've been searching for something to help me with my [digestion, and] I believe I may have found it with organic fiber potency+. I just happened to stumble upon this with scrolling through my phone. Both me and my roommate are taking it in our morning smoothie and both of us are having positive results with it—less bloating and more abdominal comfort. Thank you!*
—Gail B.
Great for digestion & regularity
This product has made a real difference in my digestion and regularity. It feels quite gentle but effective because I’m noticeably less bloated. Another bonus is that I found myself more satiated during the day after I take it. I don’t feel the need to snack as much.*
—Harper N.
My poops are better
I guess I was kind of expecting a high-quality fiber supplement to help with my gut health, but I was actually underestimating the poop benefits. My poop life is more regular and all around more pleasant. Sorry TMI, but less strain on the toilet, less mess (because my poops are just more formed now), and healthy frequency. My poops are just better. Thank you, mindbodygreen!*
—Jordan H.
Highly recommend
I struggle with regularity (even when trying to keep up a healthy diet and water intake!) and had the hardest time finding something that actually worked for me. This product has made a world of difference…more bowel movements but also more tummy comfort in general. Highly recommend.*
—Audrey O.
Packed with ingredients
In addition to being conscious of my fiber gap, I love the multi-action prebiotic and probiotic ingredients in this mbg product. Like, how else am I going to eat guar beans, mushrooms, and kiwi daily? I have regular bowel movements, but after taking organic fiber potency+ for a few days, I noticed that my stool is softer but more formed, like easier to poop.*
—Madison
My go-to fiber
I'm loving this stuff, it's as simple as that. I feel better all around, and it's the only thing I've changed recently.*
—Parker
Fiber for me and my kiddos
I love this family-friendly, super clean organic fiber blend from mbg. Even though I try to cook healthy, of course, it's genuinely hard to get enough fiber every day, so this organic fiber potency+ has become a fun routine for me and my kiddos. I know I can trust any formula from mindbodygreen, so thank you!
—Joann G.
Advanced fiber
I love mbg's products because they aren't just the same stuff already on the shelves. This premium organic blend has prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic power for my gut. But actually it's doing my entire body good since my gut is pretty much central to everything else!*
—Ciara L.
None of the cheap stuff
I've been looking for a fiber supplement for awhile now, but they're all either too low in fiber or just include one type of fiber or have a long list of crap I don't need/want, like additives. I love how mindbodygreen cuts to the chase with this organic product and just gives me what I want (loads of functional fibers from healthy plants) and zero other stuff. Literally, there are no additives, you guys.*
—Hayden
The takeaway
With 95% of Americans not getting enough fiber, it's essential we all prioritize eating plenty of plants. Even still, though, you might want to incorporate a supplement to ensure you're meeting daily fiber goals—and that's where you can count on organic fiber potency+.*
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.