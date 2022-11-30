<section><h2><h2><strong>Are you a likable person?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Likable</strong></h2></h2><p>Congratulations, you are probably a likable person to most! Based on your responses, your personality shows a high amount of openness, friendliness, compassion, and authenticity—all things people like in others. Keep doing what you're doing.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Mostly likable</strong></h2></h3><p>You are mostly likable with a few "less desirable" traits, based on your responses. Certain aspects of your personality may rub others the wrong way, while some people may take no issue with your quirks. If you value your own authenticity, you don't necessarily need to change anything, but if you want to be more likable, you can try leaning into your more open and friendly qualities.</p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Potentially unlikable</strong></h2></h3><p>OK—maybe not the response you were hoping for, but what's important is there's room for growth. While certain likable traits such as openness, friendliness, and compassion may not come as naturally to you, you <em>can</em> make an effort to flex these qualities and become a more likable person. (If that's what you want to do, of course.)</p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>When I meet someone for the first time, I...</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><strong>When someone else succeeds I typically feel...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>When I speak I mainly...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I find myself judging people...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I make people laugh...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>When I'm engaging in a conversation with others...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>When it comes to authenticity...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Seeing others go through a hard time makes me feel...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I try to help others...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>People seem drawn to me...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I take care of myself because...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I stay true to my word...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>When I listen I...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>I react defensively...</strong></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Making friends has always been...</strong></h2></h3></section>

