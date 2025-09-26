This Libra Season Brings 5 Major Transits You'll Want To Watch Out For
We've officially reached the halfway point of the astrological year, with Libra season underway and the first few days of autumn under our belts. For the next four weeks, the sun in diplomatic Libra marks a season of balance and cooperation—but with a few other astrological transits in the mix, this Libra season won't be all rose-colored glasses. Here are the five big things to watch out for.
The sun moves through Libra until October 22
Libra is the sign that marks the halfway point of the astrological year, as well as the autumn equinox, symbolizing balance and harmony. Fittingly represented by the scales, Libra reminds us of the importance of working together. (It is the most relationship-oriented sign, after all.)
And as the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, collaborations are the name of the game right now, but not necessarily with someone who's basically your twin. "Libra is the sign of the scales, encouraging you to achieve a happy equilibrium by finding a complementary force who can balance you out," they explain.
These harmonious vibes could even help you smooth over rough patches in your most important unions. "It's rarely too late to at least try to make amends," the twins note, adding, "The gracious diplomacy of Libra season will make others more amenable to accepting apologies. The spirit of justice is in the air!"
Mercury in Scorpio turns us all into detectives
Feeling sleuthy? When Mercury moves into Scorpio on October 6 (just in time for spooky season!) we might all feel more skeptical than usual. Trust issues could surface, as could a desire to investigate things deeper.
Be wary of jealousy, possessiveness, and obsession—Scorpio's downfalls. But do lean into Scorpio's strengths like emotional depth, passion, and of course, listening to your own intuition.
The full moon in Aries dares us to be bold
On the same day Mercury moves into Scorpio (October 6), we have a full moon in Aries to really turn things up a notch. Full moons are a time of culmination and release, but they also illuminate, bringing heightened clarity and realizations.
And in the sign of me-first Aries, themes of courage, strength, and confidence take center stage. If you notice limiting beliefs around your own power coming up, they're meant to be released now. Believe in yourself!
Aries reminds us to go after what we want without apology, so don't be afraid to take up space—and take charge.
Venus moves into Libra just in time for cuffing season
When the planet of love moves into a new sign, it influences our closest relationships and even the ways we give and receive love. And on October 13, the planet of love herself is teaming up with the sun in Libra.
As aforementioned, Libra is definitely the most relationship-oriented sign (sitting opposite from independent Aries on the zodiac wheel, naturally), so this transit comes just in time for cuffing season.
Amp up the romance, flirt with your crush, and if you're already coupled up, use this energy to deepen your existing connection. Libra is ruled by Venus, so Venus feels very much at home here, and that means love will absolutely be in the air.
Hit the reset button with the Libra new moon
Just before Libra season closes out, we have a new moon in Libra to check in with ourselves, find balance, and ultimately hit the reset button.
From your relationships, to your job, to the energy in your home, where could your life use more balance? Equilibrium is everything for Libra, and we'll all have the opportunity to seek it under this new moon.
With new moons being a time for setting intentions, planting seeds, and starting new ventures, you could have brilliant ideas or inspiration come up. And keep in mind, Libra is also a sign of justice, so if you want to contribute to a cause, now's the time to do it.
The takeaway
Libra season should feel much softer than the eclipse-ridden Virgo season we're coming off of, although Mercury in Scorpio could keep us all guessing. In any case, with both the sun and lovey-dovey Venus in amicable Libra, romance is very much in the air—making it a great season to fall in love.