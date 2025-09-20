Libra Season Kicks Off This Week Along With The Fall Equinox—Here's Your Horoscope
Heatseeking Mars gets sultry in Scorpio starting Monday, September 22
Prepare for a season of deep dives and intense emotions as fiery Mars plunges into the enigmatic depths of Scorpio until November 4.
This potent transit may stir up competitive urges or spark flares of jealousy. As power plays become more pronounced, you also have a golden opportunity to climb the ladder in any hierarchy. Just be careful not to come off as ruthless or too self-centered.
As lusty Mars heats up sultry Scorpio over the coming six weeks, expect your romantic life to sizzle like never before. A smoldering connection could suddenly ignite, transforming into a passionate conflagration. However, this transit can also fan the flames of jealousy and possessiveness, so keep your cool.
If you sense a genuine betrayal, Mars gives you the courage to address it head-on or even walk away. But a word of caution: Intense emotions might lead to paranoia. Before you point fingers, make sure your suspicions are based on facts, not fears. Remember, true investigation respects privacy—no snooping allowed!
Libra season begins on Monday (2:19PM EDT), bringing balance with the fall equinox
Collaborate, cooperate, co-create! Dynamic duos are all the rage for the next month as Libra season begins with the autumnal equinox.
Pair up for the win, but not necessarily with someone who is basically your twin. Libra is the sign of the scales, encouraging you to achieve a happy equilibrium by finding a complementary force who can balance you out.
Is it time to make a peace offering? Libra's harmonious vibes smooth over rough patches in our most important unions. It's rarely too late to at least try to make amends. The gracious diplomacy of Libra season will make others more amenable to accepting apologies. The spirit of justice is in the air!
On a personal level, make sure you’re playing fair in all your dealings. Legal matters come into focus under this sign’s watch. Make agreements official, hire an attorney to review contracts or help you pursue an outstanding case.
El Sol kikis with Neptune, Uranus and Saturn throughout the week
Libra season begins under a haze as the vacillating Sun opposes elusive Neptune in Aries on Tuesday. It might just pull you into a vortex of indecision, where logic feels on hiatus and every option only leads to another. Rather than chasing clarity through Neptune’s smoke screens, conserve energy by focusing on what you can directly influence—and leaning into Libra’s diplomacy.
Fortunately, the skies shift quickly: Also on Tuesday, the Sun forms a galvanizing trine to Uranus in Gemini, sparking flashes of “Eureka!” and tempting you to shake things up. While bold leaps into uncharted territory are possible, temper spontaneity with a dose of caution so that impulsive moves don’t unravel other parts of your life.
By Wednesday, the cosmic mood deepens as the Libra Sun harmonizes with magnetic Pluto in Aquarius, amplifying charisma and influence. A witty quip or well-timed revelation can leave a lasting impression, but resist overplaying your hand—holding a bit back creates the intrigue that draws people closer.
Competition gets fierce with Wednesday’s Mars-Pluto square
All is not fair in love, lust, or war, as cutthroat Mars in Scorpio squares off with domineering Pluto in Aquarius. This intense astrological combat stirs up a cauldron of emotions like resentment, jealousy, and possessiveness. Everyone will be easily triggered, making this one of 2025’s worst days for attempting to negotiate a compromise.
Keep your cards close to your vest when around anyone who might be considered future competition. Feeling tension in a relationship? Now is not the time to demand a deep, revealing conversation. You won’t get a straight answer out of anyone under these tight-lipped skies.
Erotic innuendos may be both titillating and insanely difficult to read. To avoid sending out mixed signals yourself, wait a couple days before pursuing anything (or anyone) that’s questionable.