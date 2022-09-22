When thinking about Libra season, it's noteworthy to remember that it aligns with the autumn equinox (in the northern hemisphere, at least). As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, we've reached the halfway point of the astrological year, and now we're ready to transition into fall energy—a time for both harvesting and planting seeds.

But take heed: this Libra season is going to have six retrograde planets at play, so things may feel a bit topsy-turvy. And, Quinn says we're all going to be encouraged to replace that heightened and activated summertime energy with rest and reflection.

"Because of Libra season having such a heavy reflective energy right now, it's important to stay focused, expect challenges to arise, and know that it's all happening for your greatest good and highest plan with these six retrogrades happening," Quinn tells mbg adding, "And Libra being ruled by Venus and also by our seventh house is giving us some time to lean into our relationships and to really focus in on our partnerships."

To that end, she notes, Libra is very social, always making connections—whether those be romantic, friendly, or professional. "This might mean your work life is a little heightened now. You might be looking for a new job and landing that new job, or coming into different partnerships," she says, noting to be sure to look really closely at any contracts or correspondence (since Mercury is retrograde until early October).