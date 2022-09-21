Once again we are entering into a time of balance as we move into the Fall Equinox in the northern hemisphere (Spring Equinox in the southern hemisphere). We are also in a Mercury retrograde phase, so it is no surprise that the Universe is nudging us to reflect, rest, and simply be here now.

In our sped-up world, we are often encouraged to overextend ourselves to keep doing more and more. Inevitably, we eventually burn out and enter a state of confusion and reactivity. This leaves little room for the balance we desire. Instead, I suggest that we use the Equinox, which falls on Thursday, September 22, to embrace an attitude of dancing in harmony with life. Here are seven rituals to help you get started: