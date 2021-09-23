Astrologers Have Your Libra Season Game Plan—And It's Downright Decadent

How To Harness Libra Season 2021, According To Astrologers
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological sign, no matter what your Sun sign horoscope may be. The start of Libra season 2021 coincides with the autumnal equinox, when a day of more or less equal light and dark is honored as the Northern Hemisphere continues to tilt away from the Sun.
Peaceful, harmonizing Libra is the second of the zodiac's three air signs and part of the "cardinal" quality (or triplicity). Cardinal signs (the others are Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn) are leadership-driven, discerning, and can even be a bit entitled at times. Cardinal signs begin every season, so they are known as initiators and pioneers—but this can also give them an alpha air when taken too far.
As we bid adieu to the efficiency and detailed focus of Virgo season, it's time to welcome more pleasure and communal approaches into our worlds. Virgo helped us spot the flaws; now Libra season invites us to join forces and patch up the cracks, working in synergy and tuning in to what each one another needs.
Here's how to harmonize and bring balance to your life during Libra season 2021:
1. Do a digital detox.
Libra is the sign of interpersonal relationships, and this alluring solar spell puts your closest ties front and center. When was the last time you were truly "as one" with another human being, engaged in a back-and-forth energetic dance? Sounds lovely, sure, but no simple feat in our era of smartphones and constant connectivity. Relationship-building sometimes is considered an inefficient task in our productivity-obsessed world. It's easier to swipe, friend, like, or follow than it is to do the awkward IRL getting-to-know-you routine—or to deal with people's real-world idiosyncrasies. Yet, our screen-to-screen approach removes the soul and beauty of a true Libra-inspired union.
If you're finding it hard to unplug, that's more reason than ever to put yourself on a "media cleanse." Over the next four weeks, see what happens if you hide a few social media apps or, if you're ready to take the plunge, delete your account. Maybe you just declare the weekend (or Sunday) a screen-free day. And with social distancing guidelines and progress-driven Uranus in traditional Taurus until 2026, our tech-addicted culture is being called to reclaim a more balanced life, one where we can actually relax and enjoy ourselves without having a demanding device in easy reach.
2. Take it nice and slow.
Elegant Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of beauty, art, and social grace. This sign is truly the fairest of them all! During Libra season, we can all (regardless of gender identification) use a dose of metaphysical, matriarchal mojo and embrace the divine feminine energy, both within ourselves and around us. One easy way to start? Take time putting together your meals, your outfits, or even your workspace for the day. Make a ritual of getting ready for bed, waking up, or savoring a morning routine. Even a tiny adjustment to the usual, often mindless rushing can make a huge difference during the decadent phase of Libra time.
Modern culture is all about achieving maximum results in the minimum time. But Libra season is not about efficiency—and that's OK. It's about maximizing the amount of pleasure you take in with every experience.
3. Infuse your life with beauty.
Libra season is a time to take in sights and sounds that fill your heart. Create a playlist that lifts your spirits. Look at paintings, sculptures, or a gorgeous scene somewhere out in nature. Tap into your creative energy by making something with your hands. Surround yourself with beauty: Hang some art, fill some vases with fresh flowers, put mementos that make you feel good on display.
4. Choose love.
As the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg (a Pisces with a Scorpio moon) wisely said: "Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you."
That is the definition of tenacious grace that Libra season is all about. Even when faced with a so-called enemy, can you stretch outside of your comfort zone and allow them to be human in your eyes? Justice Ginsburg shared a famous friendship with staunchly conservative colleague the late Justice Antonin Scalia. While the two could not be more divergent in their views on the law, they did have something in common that perhaps neither knew about: Both were born with Pisces Sun and Scorpio moon. These "supreme friends" enjoyed the opera, traveled, and rang in New Year's Eve together over the years.
While neither compromised their respective "ideals," they managed to find common ground. That may feel like a tall order during a year still filled with polarizing politics, social injustices, and ongoing disinformation. Yet it's tough to grow while locked in an echo chamber. When you can muster the inner strength, adopt a spirit of understanding during Libra season 2021. You might just inspire your opponents to do the same.