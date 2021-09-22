The autumn equinox is a time when day and night are in equal balance—though, in the Southern Hemisphere, it is a shift to spring and not fall. In either case, we are moving into a new season today and are being encouraged to stop, celebrate, and take stock of our lives.

Many cultures welcome the autumn equinox with ceremonies expressing gratitude for the harvest. The Zoroastrian harvest festival of Mehregan gives thanks to the creator God of the sun. In parts of Japan, there is a six-day equinox festival for repenting for past transgressions and praying for wisdom and guidance. In China, the occasion can be celebrated with moon cakes and family reunions. And at sacred sites around the world, thousands of people continue to gather to honor the blessing of time and watch the sunrise on this special day.

No matter where you sit on the globe, here are six rituals to help you welcome this new season and all the opportunities it brings: