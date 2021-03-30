A Nutritional Psychiatrist & A Chef Agree: This Is The Most Underrated Ingredient

With sunnier days come brighter foods, and since springtime is in bloom, grocery carts are loaded with vibrant yellow lemons. Unfortunately, that typically means compost and trash bins are also loaded with lemon peels. That outer layer on citrus fruits is often overlooked, but utilizing it may have benefits beyond waste reduction.

During a series on cooking to enhance your mood, chef and food justice activist Sophia Roe called lemon zest her favorite ingredient, and nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., backs her up, calling the rind underrated. So of course, we had to ask why.