When we think of at-risk populations during COVID-19, those who struggle with mental health may not be front of mind. But it's an important factor to think about when discussing the global pandemic, as the uncertainty and hysteria around the virus (not to mention the lack of social interaction) can create fertile breeding ground for anxiety, depression, and a host of other mental health concerns.

A mental health issue can be rather debilitating—it certainly was for five-time NBA all-star Kevin Love, who experienced his first panic attack in the middle of a game.

"I wasn't feeling right, after a timeout—I wasn't really absorbing what was going on. Everything in my head and in my body... It seemed like I was having a heart attack. I was in sheer panic, and it was so public," he shares with me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

While you might not experience a bout of panic in front of 20,000 people like Love did, you may feel a bit more anxiety-ridden of late. Rather than fearing those triggers, keep Love's four go-to tips in mind the next time you feel a panic attack coming on. When you notice those familiar feelings start to bubble up, chances are, you'll be more prepared.