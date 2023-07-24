If you’re maddeningly mysterious, people may get frustrated, especially if they can’t figure out what’s really going on. But if you unload too much information at once, they could feel flooded and overwhelmed. This is the midpoint between last week’s emotional Cancer new moon and next week’s friendly Aquarius full moon. Your best bet? Be approachable AND appropriate.

Let people earn your trust—but don’t demand that they pay an excessive entry fee for it! By asking questions that get them to open up as well, you’ll establish a more equal footing. Then, next week’s full moon will reveal who your true allies are.