I didn't always have problems sleeping. It wasn't until I hit the menopausal transition that I started struggling to stay asleep through the night. I began waking up at odd hours—3, 4, or 5 in the morning—and not being able to fall back asleep. Sometimes I would need to get up to use the bathroom, but other times, I would wake up out of nowhere.

When the ability to sleep through the night was yanked away from me after years of no issues, it was awful. Frustrated by this side effect of getting older, I was determined to get my sleep back on track.