I Used To Always Wake Up In The Middle Of The Night — Then I Took This Supplement*

Joan Himebrook
Joan Himebrook
July 21, 2022 — 10:27 AM

I didn't always have problems sleeping. It wasn't until I hit the menopausal transition that I started struggling to stay asleep through the night. I began waking up at odd hours—3, 4, or 5 in the morning—and not being able to fall back asleep. Sometimes I would need to get up to use the bathroom, but other times, I would wake up out of nowhere.

When the ability to sleep through the night was yanked away from me after years of no issues, it was awful. Frustrated by this side effect of getting older, I was determined to get my sleep back on track.

That's why I first tried sleep support+.

After taking a few nightly sleep aids that didn't do much to help me stay asleep, I started to doubt if any of them could work for me. But I saw an advertisement for mindbodygreen's sleep support+ and was impressed by the ingredient list and positive reviews.

I figured I'd give the product a "one-bottle test." I ordered one shipment of the magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® blend and took it as recommended for a month to see if it was all it's cracked up to be.

Now, I'm midway through my second bottle and can safely say that this product has passed my test: I'm very pleased with how it's improving my overall sleep quality.*

My experience with the sleep aid.

I leave the bottle of sleep support+ on an end table near my sofa so I remember to take it about two hours before bed every night. Then, by bedtime, I don't feel groggy or exhausted—I just feel ready to go to bed. Once I do, I fall asleep almost immediately.

And then comes the real perk for me: I actually stay asleep through the night. Without those random mid-night wakeups to recover from, I get up in the morning feeling well-rested.

I work in community outreach and my job can have unpredictable hours sometimes. One day I might have to be somewhere at 6 a.m., and the next I might be expected to stay at an event until 11 p.m.. Even though I don't always have the luxury of a regular sleep schedule, sleep support+ helps me maximize the time in bed I do get. Now, it doesn't bother me much if I need to get some shut-eye at an hour I'm not used to. I'm confident that this product will help me stay asleep and wake up energized the next morning.*

The takeaway.

Ever since I hit perimenopause, I've struggled to stay asleep through the night, but sleep support+ is helping me get back on track. It passed my "one-bottle" test and I'm now on my second order of the nightly sleep supplement. I've even recommended it to friends who are looking for a sleep aid that's the real deal.

As told to mbg editor Emma Loewe.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Joan Himebrook lives in Greenwood, Indiana. She works in Oncology Community Outreach

