You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ashwagandha Unless You Take It In This Form
Ashwagandha is easily one of the most popular natural remedies for easing stress, and for good reason. It's been trusted for thousands of years, and comes with a host of research-backed benefits. But what many people don't realize is that not all ashwagandha supplements will deliver the same effects—and bioactivity is essential.
Here's what to know if you're in the market for an ashwagandha supplement.
Advertisement
Why you want bioactive ashwagandha.
Ashwagandha has been used in Ayurveda for centuries, and today, has been shown in research to decrease cortisol levels1, the body's stress hormone.*
As integrative physician Cindy Tsai, M.D. previously explained to mbg, "Ashwagandha helps to regulate various brain pathways and decrease cortisol levels overall so that we can stay calm and relaxed,” adding, “It’s soothing and especially helpful for those who are feeling ‘wired and tired,’ anxiousness, and stressed.”*
But the best way to get these benefits is to ensure your ashwagandha has high glycowithanolide content. Glycowithanolides are the unique plant compounds (aka phytonutrients) in ashwagandha that deliver its health benefits in the body, and ashwagandha extracts with a glycowithanolide content of 20% or higher are considered higher quality and more premium.
In terms of dosage, clinical research suggests that at a dose of 120 to 240 mg, ashwagandha extract can provide benefits of enhanced mood and stress relief2, along with a reduction in key stress biomarkers (e.g., cortisol).*
Enter: calm+
Taking herbal supplements like ashwagandha are a great way to naturally ease stress and achieve a state of calm, which is why mindbodygreen developed its pioneering formula, calm+, which features premium quality ashwagandha, along with organic hemp and lavender oil.*
Our Shoden® Withania somnifera root and leaf extract is the world’s most bioactive ashwagandha, with 35% glycowithanolide content and 21 unique antioxidant compounds. The powerful adaptogenic herb interacts with the HPA axis, and is shown to promote stress resilience, enhance mood, and reduce key stress biomarkers.*
calm+ pairs this potent ingredient with full-spectrum USDA- and E.U.-certified organic European hemp oil and lavender oil for a trio that promotes next-level mood support.*
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Ashwagandha can be a supportive sidekick when it comes to calming the mind and subduing stress—especially in its most bioactive form. So the next time you're looking for a stress-busting supplement, quality ashwagandha (such as what's found in calm+), can help do the trick.*
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.