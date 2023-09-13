Due to its rigorous courseload, HCC is one of around 100 health coaching programs that are currently approved by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Once you finish the mindbodygreen program and complete the required practice sessions, you're ready to sit through the rigorous NBHWC exam.

The NBHWC sets a high standard for all of its health coaches, and for good reason. The board advocates for health coaching to be more integrated into the mainstream medical system by getting coaching sessions covered by insurance, placing coaches in traditional clinics, etc. And ensuring that all certified coaches have received proper education, practice, and training will go a long way in helping them achieve this goal.

If you pass their 4.5-hour test, then you will join the ranks of around 6,500 certified health coaches practicing around the world. With a NBC-HWC credential under your belt, you'll be better equipped to find a job as a health coach or start your own practice off on solid footing, with a certification that others know and respect.