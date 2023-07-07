For starters, I appreciated the program's emphasis on holistic coaching practices. I'm also a yoga and mindfulness teacher, so I understand the importance of these mindful tools, and I love how mindbodygreen brought them into the program. It taught us how to integrate these techniques like mind-body dialoguing and mindful check-ins into a coaching session to help clients be fully present.

The HCC faculty was also top-notch, and being able to ask them questions and workshop ideas in real time was invaluable. In the last coaching program I took, students had very little access to the teachers and the lesson plans were strict and limiting. With mindbodygreen's program, there were instructor demos and live sessions where we could get feedback on how to work with clients. It was a huge bonus.

The community that formed in mindbodygreen's program was also unlike anything I'd seen before. Even though mbg's program is virtual, the enthusiasm and genuine excitement of the other students in my cohort was contagious. We started our own WhatsApp group to support each other during the program, through board preparation, and beyond. I've never connected with people on that level in any training program that I've done.