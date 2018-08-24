Intestinal Parasites: Everything You Need To Know (Including How To Tell If You Have One)

Parasites are often demonized due to the devastating effect they can have on your overall health, but we often ignore the fact that some parasites can be beneficial. In terms of the good they can do, parasites work to turn off Th1 and Th17 inflammatory cells to quell chronic inflammation and actually increase immune-balancing (regulatory T-) cells. There is so much evidence surrounding this that helminthic therapy is on the rise for many people struggling with autoimmune and other inflammatory conditions.

While this seems like the last thing you'd want to do, deliberatively giving yourself parasites has been shown in studies to greatly reduce symptoms in autoimmune conditions, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), asthma, inflammatory bowel conditions (Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis), and type 1 diabetes.

Scientists theorize that this significant reduction of exposure to parasites in industrialized nations is a major reason autoimmune conditions are continuing to skyrocket and are virtually nonexistent in developing nations where parasites are more common. This is known as the hygiene hypothesis.

According to this hypothesis, due to our reduced exposure to microorganisms because of more sanitary conditions, our immune reactivity is increased as well as our likelihood for autoimmune diseases in response to toxins, poor diet, and other environmental factors. For years, we have co-evolved with helminths. Since their goal is to stay alive in our bodies as long as possible, helminths have been able to create a state of tolerance by modulating our body's immune system to avoid being eliminated yet also avoid suppressing the immune system enough to where it is detrimental for us. This immune-system modulation has, for centuries, helped protect us against these autoimmune-inflammatory conditions and continue to do so for those in developing nations.

Surprisingly enough, helminths can even modulate the microbiome by increasing good bacteria in the gut. And since around 75 percent of your immune system is located in your microbiome, helminths can be a powerful tool we are missing out on when it comes to our optimal health. We may all want to get back to our roots and make friends with these friendly parasites once more.

Unfortunately, helminthic therapy is not currently available in the United States but is being offered in Mexico. If you are interested in trying this therapy, it is important to work with a reputable doctor and never buy helminths over the internet, as there are many possible side effects.