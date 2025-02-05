"What I always say in the clinic is that beauty is from the inside out. It's important to focus on internal wellness in order to have it manifest on the outside. It's not just about superficial aesthetic procedures, it's about improving your lifestyle," says double-board-certified integrative aesthetic physician Rahi Sarbaziha, M.D., who operates a very popular medspa in Beverly Hills. "Even as a patient, when you engage in your own health care, everything just becomes better for you."