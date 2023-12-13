Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 13, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman holding supplements and a glass of water
Image by AsiaVision / iStock
December 13, 2023

Try as we might to mind our sleep hygiene, sometimes quality sleep can be elusive. There's no shame in turning to sleep supplements for a helping hand—but with so many options available, how can you know which is actually going to be effective?

Sleep is, after all, so important to virtually every bodily function, not to mention our mood and energy levels. This is why board-certified functional nutritionist Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, tried her fair share of sleep supplements, too, before landing on one that she thinks is the best.

How this functional nutritionist is achieving a great night's sleep

James, who has a master's in clinical nutrition and is trained in nutrition biochemistry, functional medicine, and cognitive behavioral therapy, says that mbg's sleep support+ stands out among the rest of the sleep supplements she's tried.

As she writes in a review after trying it for herself, "mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is the best sleep supplement I have used! This formula combines magnesium glycinate and PharmaGABA® to support calming brain waves, making it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep."*

And she's right about that—not to mention these ingredients (along with relaxing jujube) are research-backed to help enhance sleep quality, support a healthy circadian rhythm, and promote a steady state of relaxation.* Plus, this formula has the added benefit of being non-habit-forming and nonhormonal, unlike supplemental melatonin (which can lead to groggy mornings).

"The quality of my sleep has significantly improved since I started taking sleep support+; I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored,"* James notes.

The takeaway

If you, like James, are finding yourself muddling through different sleep supplements to no avail, it might just be time to give sleep support+ a try. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phyto-Nutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phyto-Nutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms
Paid Content | Astellas Pharma US, Inc

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms

Devon Barrow

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage

Hannah Frye

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)

Emma Loewe

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+
Mental Health

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+

Hannah Frye

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phyto-Nutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phyto-Nutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms
Paid Content | Astellas Pharma US, Inc

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms

Devon Barrow

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage

Hannah Frye

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)

Emma Loewe

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+
Mental Health

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+

Hannah Frye

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.