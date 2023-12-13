Advertisement
The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Try as we might to mind our sleep hygiene, sometimes quality sleep can be elusive. There's no shame in turning to sleep supplements for a helping hand—but with so many options available, how can you know which is actually going to be effective?
Sleep is, after all, so important to virtually every bodily function, not to mention our mood and energy levels. This is why board-certified functional nutritionist Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, tried her fair share of sleep supplements, too, before landing on one that she thinks is the best.
How this functional nutritionist is achieving a great night's sleep
James, who has a master's in clinical nutrition and is trained in nutrition biochemistry, functional medicine, and cognitive behavioral therapy, says that mbg's sleep support+ stands out among the rest of the sleep supplements she's tried.
As she writes in a review after trying it for herself, "mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is the best sleep supplement I have used! This formula combines magnesium glycinate and PharmaGABA® to support calming brain waves, making it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep."*
And she's right about that—not to mention these ingredients (along with relaxing jujube) are research-backed to help enhance sleep quality, support a healthy circadian rhythm, and promote a steady state of relaxation.* Plus, this formula has the added benefit of being non-habit-forming and nonhormonal, unlike supplemental melatonin (which can lead to groggy mornings).
"The quality of my sleep has significantly improved since I started taking sleep support+; I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored,"* James notes.
The takeaway
If you, like James, are finding yourself muddling through different sleep supplements to no avail, it might just be time to give sleep support+ a try. Learn more about the product here.
