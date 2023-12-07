Skip to Content
Integrative Health

As An RD I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman taking a supplement with water
Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

I never thought the daily multivitamin bandwagon was for me, but I recently joined the 31% of adults1 in the U.S. who reach for this supplement. Why? Because I finally let go of the skepticism I harbored for years, and I found a high-quality multi that was actually worth investing in. 

And I have no regrets.   

Why I was hesitant about multivitamins in the first place

My main pushback toward multivitamins was that they weren't personalized. I used to be much more of the mindset that people should only supplement with micronutrients if there's a deficiency or insufficiency in the diet—say if you don't eat animal protein and aren't getting vitamin B12 in your diet, or if a blood test comes back showing you're low in...(insert vitamin D, iron, magnesium, and so on).

If either of those cases was relevant, then I would typically encourage friends and family to individually supplement with that known nutrient. 

And personally, I ate a well-rounded diet and my blood work was always fine (not great but not concerning), so I never chose to supplement with a multi.

What changed my mind

Two things in particular over the last year shifted my mindset. 

  1. I finally accepted that my diet wasn’t perfect, so I likely wasn’t meeting all of my vitamin and mineral requirements daily.
  2. I found mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.

Yes, dietitians don’t always eat perfectly—no one does. In fact, research indicates that Americans’ diets fall shy of the daily requirements for a number of nutrients (especially vitamins A, C, D, E, and K and calcium, potassium, and magnesium) from food alone. An astonishing amount of people (80% and 93% of Americans2) miss the mark on daily vitamin E and D intakes, respectively. 

mindbodygreen formulated ultimate multivitamin+ to not only help us hit our baseline daily requirements (correcting and preventing nutritional insufficiencies from occurring) but to help us achieve optimal health by providing:* 

How I feel one month into my multi journey

I quite frankly wasn’t expecting to feel a difference when I started to take ultimate multivitamin+. I knew these nutrients would support my immune, heart, brain, and bone health, and that was enough for me.* 

But even a few weeks in, I started to wake up ready to go in the morning and kept up that energy throughout the day.* I had more mental clarity in the afternoon—which helped with my writing and overall motivation. Mostly, I just felt better.*  

I’ve already ordered another two-month supply and am hopeful that with even more time, I’ll start to notice differences in my hair growth and complexion like my colleagues have. And I'm excited for my next blood draw. Although the results of my last blood test were sufficient, I expect them to be even better after having taken this well-rounded multi for a few months.

The takeaway

It’s ok to be skeptical of multivitamins. There are a lot of not-so-great options out (especially gummies) there that don’t deliver the health benefits they promise. But most people would benefit from a high-quality complete formula like ultimate multivitamin+; I’m hooked after just one month. If you still have a healthy dose of hesitancy, check out these other rave customer reviews.  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

