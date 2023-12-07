Advertisement
As An RD I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
I never thought the daily multivitamin bandwagon was for me, but I recently joined the 31% of adults1 in the U.S. who reach for this supplement. Why? Because I finally let go of the skepticism I harbored for years, and I found a high-quality multi that was actually worth investing in.
And I have no regrets.
Why I was hesitant about multivitamins in the first place
My main pushback toward multivitamins was that they weren't personalized. I used to be much more of the mindset that people should only supplement with micronutrients if there's a deficiency or insufficiency in the diet—say if you don't eat animal protein and aren't getting vitamin B12 in your diet, or if a blood test comes back showing you're low in...(insert vitamin D, iron, magnesium, and so on).
If either of those cases was relevant, then I would typically encourage friends and family to individually supplement with that known nutrient.
And personally, I ate a well-rounded diet and my blood work was always fine (not great but not concerning), so I never chose to supplement with a multi.
What changed my mind
Two things in particular over the last year shifted my mindset.
- I finally accepted that my diet wasn’t perfect, so I likely wasn’t meeting all of my vitamin and mineral requirements daily.
- I found mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.
Yes, dietitians don’t always eat perfectly—no one does. In fact, research indicates that Americans’ diets fall shy of the daily requirements for a number of nutrients (especially vitamins A, C, D, E, and K and calcium, potassium, and magnesium) from food alone. An astonishing amount of people (80% and 93% of Americans2) miss the mark on daily vitamin E and D intakes, respectively.
mindbodygreen formulated ultimate multivitamin+ to not only help us hit our baseline daily requirements (correcting and preventing nutritional insufficiencies from occurring) but to help us achieve optimal health by providing:*
- Premium ingredients that are bioavailable and gentle on the stomach
- A complete array of essential 14 vitamins and 13 minerals
- Efficacious doses of each nutrient specific to the nutrient, (most should be 100% of the daily value (DV) or more)
- A built-in B complex (i.e., all eight essential B vitamins)
- Lesser-known antioxidants (like glutathione, resveratrol, lycopene, and lutein) for healthy & graceful aging
How I feel one month into my multi journey
I quite frankly wasn’t expecting to feel a difference when I started to take ultimate multivitamin+. I knew these nutrients would support my immune, heart, brain, and bone health, and that was enough for me.*
But even a few weeks in, I started to wake up ready to go in the morning and kept up that energy throughout the day.* I had more mental clarity in the afternoon—which helped with my writing and overall motivation. Mostly, I just felt better.*
I’ve already ordered another two-month supply and am hopeful that with even more time, I’ll start to notice differences in my hair growth and complexion like my colleagues have. And I'm excited for my next blood draw. Although the results of my last blood test were sufficient, I expect them to be even better after having taken this well-rounded multi for a few months.
The takeaway
It’s ok to be skeptical of multivitamins. There are a lot of not-so-great options out (especially gummies) there that don’t deliver the health benefits they promise. But most people would benefit from a high-quality complete formula like ultimate multivitamin+; I’m hooked after just one month. If you still have a healthy dose of hesitancy, check out these other rave customer reviews.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN