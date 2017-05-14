5 Things That Happened When I Started Taking Ashwagandha Every Day

When I was 15 years old I was diagnosed with lupus. By 18, I had figured out that diet was a major contributor to my condition and reworked my entire lifestyle around my diagnosis. Removing key foods like nightshades, dairy, and legumes really improved my achy joints, runs to the bathroom, and overall health—but sometimes there’s more to it than just nutrition. When I dug deeper and deeper into my healing process I noticed a few things about my health that my diet hadn't been able to change, and most of them had everything to do with the medication I was taking.

When you're on medication it’s very important to supplement your body with what those medicines might be depleting. Take oral contraceptives, for instance, and your body is being stripped of B vitamins. Being deficient in vitamin B12 can show up in symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, and anxiety—just to name a few.