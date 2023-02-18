Pisces is the final zodiac sign of the astrological year, and this season will highlight themes around the subconscious, dreams, and the deepest depths of our spirituality. The new moon specifically peaks on February 20 at 2:09 a.m. EDT, and according to astrology expert Imani Quinn, this is a particularly potent new moon for setting intentions.

"This new moon is great for new beginnings and fresh starts," she says, adding, "So think about what you want to refresh, whether that's old goals that you're still working on, new dreams, or relationships that maybe need some new energy given to them."

And speaking of new energy, keep in mind that the day of the new moon, the sun, moon, and Neptune will all be in Pisces, amping up our spiritual subconsciouses and making us all feel a bit more emotionally attune. (Gotta love that watery Pisces energy!)

Plus, Venus has been in Pisces for the past few weeks, and the day of the new moon, it will be moving into Aries, the very first sign of the zodiac. Aries' influence makes this new moon a great time for planting seeds in your relationships as we're about to experience a breath of fresh air on the relationship front.