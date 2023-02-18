What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Pisces + How To Work With It
Pisces season is officially here, and with it, the Pisces new moon lands in skies just two nights later. Here's the astrology behind this month's new moon, plus how to work with it, according to an astrologer.
The astrology behind this month's new moon in Pisces.
Pisces is the final zodiac sign of the astrological year, and this season will highlight themes around the subconscious, dreams, and the deepest depths of our spirituality. The new moon specifically peaks on February 20 at 2:09 a.m. EDT, and according to astrology expert Imani Quinn, this is a particularly potent new moon for setting intentions.
"This new moon is great for new beginnings and fresh starts," she says, adding, "So think about what you want to refresh, whether that's old goals that you're still working on, new dreams, or relationships that maybe need some new energy given to them."
And speaking of new energy, keep in mind that the day of the new moon, the sun, moon, and Neptune will all be in Pisces, amping up our spiritual subconsciouses and making us all feel a bit more emotionally attune. (Gotta love that watery Pisces energy!)
Plus, Venus has been in Pisces for the past few weeks, and the day of the new moon, it will be moving into Aries, the very first sign of the zodiac. Aries' influence makes this new moon a great time for planting seeds in your relationships as we're about to experience a breath of fresh air on the relationship front.
How to work with this energy.
Set intentions.
All new moons are great for setting intentions, but Pisces has a whimsical, imaginative flair that supports us in dreaming big. According to Quinn, don't be afraid to focus on that during this new moon, letting your imagination take you where it may. The more you can energetically prime your brain for the fresh start of spring to come, the better prepared you'll be to start taking action when fiery Aries season arrives.
Do your favorite new moon ritual.
There are plenty of new moon rituals to consider doing under this Pisces sky, but given that it's a water sign, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a cleansing spiritual bath, pairing it with the intentions you're setting for this new moon.
Quinn also always recommends doing candle magic under new moons, thinking of your intention whenever you light the candle as you burn it throughout this lunar cycle.
Here's our full guide to new moon rituals for more inspiration.
Pay attention to your dreams.
Last but not least, Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and inspiration. As such, Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this new moon in Pisces is also a great time to track your dreams. "Take note of your dreams, because they could be giving you important information from your subconscious and your intuition that you need to know," she says.
The takeaway.
However you decide to work with the Pisces new moon this month, don't be surprised if you're feeling more emotionally aware and intuitive. The best way to work with this new moon, and Pisces season in general, is to honor those emotions and your intuition, as they'll be especially strong right now.
