The Ideal Color To Surround Yourself With Right Now, According To Astrologers

The Color Palette Of This Astrological Season & How To Use It To Your Advantage
Did you know all 12 zodiac signs are associated with their own color? As we move out of harmonious and lighthearted Libra season into deep and mysterious Scorpio season on October 23, working with Scorpio's colors can help you navigate and harness the passionate energy coming in the month ahead.
Scorpio season's color palette:
First things first: Which colors are connected to Scorpio? As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, previously explained to mbg, even though Scorpio is a water sign, "its ancient ruler is Mars, which is a fiery energy." Scorpio is also deep, mystical, ambitious, and somewhat secretive.
As such, the twins say Scorpio is associated with black, as well as other dark colors, including darker purples, fuschia, and deep reds. For a sign that's all about death, sex, and the underworld, black and other dark colors just seem fitting.
How to work with it:
Scorpio season can be a heavy and intense time, especially if Scorpio placements in your birth chart are scarce and you're not used to its qualities. To ease into it, and even harness its potent and mysterious energy, consider incorporating Scorpio colors into your life from October 23 to November 22.
Don't shy away from your dark-colored clothes at this time, especially blacks and deep reds. (Just in time for Halloween, right?) And it doesn't have to stop at your wardrobe! Maybe you opt for some new decor in your home or office, swapping out a brightly colored piece of art for a darker, more brooding one.
If you normally shy away from looks like dark lipstick, (vegan) leather, and things of the like, now's the time to embrace them. And on that same note, you might also want to avoid lighter colors like pastels, that don't complement Scorpio's palette. Libra, for example, is associated with pinks and blues—and we're leaving that energy behind come October 23.
The bottom line.
Whether you have a ton of Scorpio placements in your chart, or none at all, working with the colors of this sign can help you embody its energy and get through this astrological season with more ease. So grab your favorite black sweater—and maybe some dark lipstick—and prepare for a secretive and seductive Scorpio season.
