In my opinion, the best thing about makeup right now is the endless variety. The rich shades of lip product cover the spectrum. There’s coverage that spans from barely-there to full face. Textures come in solid sticks to serum-like liquids. And finishes can appear smooth matte to high shine and dewy.

But with so much variety, it can be challenging to see how these all play together. Personally I know I struggle with blending together various textures and finishes. The overall look always comes out disjointed, rather than seamless and natural. So when I had celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin on my podcast Clean Beauty School, I knew I had to get some inside tips on an effortless finish. If you’ve seen her red carpet or editorial work before, you know that she’s a master at the big picture and details. Her work is equal parts flawless and effortless.

Before I get into her makeup application advice, I want to say that we get into a lot in this episode that surpasses the scope beyond makeup—from career advice to finding a supportive work environment. It’s worth a listen, even if you don’t consider yourself a makeup fanatic.

But for those of you who do consider yourselves makeup folks, here’s a tip I’ll be obsessing over for the summer.