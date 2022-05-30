The Surprising Foods That Can Trigger Flushing (That Are Probably In Your Diet)

We often talk about the diet-skin connection here. Much of the discussion centers around what you can eat to support your natural collagen production, enhance hydration, and, well, just look more glowy. But minding what you’re consuming becomes even more of a priority when you have inflammation-related skin conditions: Research has shown time and again that what you eat can affect your complexion, especially if you are genetically predisposed to skin conditions such as rosacea.

Now when you think of flare-up causing foods, I’m betting some of these come to mind: Cheese and dairy, high-sugar snacks, and fast food. Certainly I know when I indulge in these I expect a potential rosacea flush. But here’s the kicker: It’s not just these stereotypical iffy treats that trigger redness. According to board-certified dermatologist Estee Williams, M.D., who specializes in rosacea, even “healthy” foods can be a trigger.

In a recent episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, we chatted about the skin condition in pretty impressive depth (if you have it, it’s worth a listen). And our trigger conversation really stood out to me.