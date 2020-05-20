Pumice stones form when lava and water mix together—when the lava cools rapidly, it creates a porous, foamy-looking texture that can help remove dry and dead skin. And because of their natural makeup, no surprise pumice stones have been used as an ancient remedy for exfoliation—even as far back as 100 BC. There’s a good reason pumice stones have left their mark for more than 2000 years; they’re super light, yet abrasive enough to lift dead skin and smooth out the texture.

Today, you might use one to manually exfoliate dead skin and calloused areas; however, you don’t want to rub the stone on the delicate skin on your face. According to board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, Purshiva Patel, M.D., “The uneven, sharp, abrasive nature of the stone could create microabrasions on the surface of thinner skin.”

To reap the benefits of a pumice stone without scratching up your skin, it’s best to stick to thicker areas, like the soles of your feet, elbows, and knees—areas vulnerable to some roughness. If you have sensitive skin, however, you might want to stick to just the feet: “It can be abrasive on the rest of the body,” explains board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare Ellen Marmur, M.D.