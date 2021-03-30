4 Dermatologist-Approved Tips For Dealing With Dry & Acne-Prone Skin

Oily and acne-prone skin are usually typecast as one and the same—because increased sebum production is one of the main culprits in breakouts, many acne treatments focus on absorbing oil and purifying the skin to keep the pores clear (all eyes on you, clay masks). And, thus, oily and acne-prone skin earn dynamic duo status.

But as you likely know, any skin type can also run acne-prone (and just because you have oily skin doesn't always mean you're necessarily prone to breakouts). If you have dry skin, for example, caring for the hybrid takes a delicate balance and, admittedly, a pinch of guesswork: Considering many treatments to manage acne are inherently drying in nature, it can be difficult to keep breakouts at bay without further leaving the skin parched.

If this sounds like a familiar predicament, you're not alone. Here's your plan of action, backed by derms.