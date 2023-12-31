Understanding whether a girl is interested in you can be like playing a game of mental Jenga. You have to observe how she talks and acts with and around you. Keep an eye out for any special hints in the way she treats you, and see if there's a pattern that might give you that much-needed encouragement to make your move. But you must do this detective work without letting your feelings cloud your judgment. It's tricky, but who doesn't love a good challenge?