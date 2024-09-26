Love How To Actually Tell If A Girl Likes You, According To Relationship Experts Author: Krati Mehra Last updated on September 26, 2024 By Krati Mehra mbg Contributor Krati Mehra is an empowerment coach, host of Experible podcast, speaker, and writer. She has a Masters from University College London and a Bachelors in Psychology from Panjab University.

Experiencing that first flush of attraction can be exciting; like living in HD, the world seems brighter and full of possibilities. But then comes the big question: Do they feel the same way?

These are a few crucial questions that need answering, particularly for guys making the first move. Misreading the signals can lead to some awkward, face-palm-worthy moments and take you from charming to creepy in short order.

In fact, research1 shows that sometimes men tend to overestimate a woman's sexual interest—so the challenge is real.

Here some solid signs that can indicate a woman's interest, and while no sign is a 100% guarantee, seeing enough of them can be taken as a sneaky but definite signal of reciprocal interest.

23 signs a girl likes you

1 . There's frequent and prolonged eye contact

As Al Pacino said, "The eyes, chico, they never lie!” So take note of eye contact—and not just fleeting glances, but prolonged, intense eye contact.

A study from the Psychological Science Journal2 shows, for instance, that extended eye contact is a powerful, non-verbal way of indicating engagement and genuine interest.

If a girl is interested in you, according to relationship coach and sexologist, Suzannah Weiss, she will give you all her attention during a conversation. "She will turn towards you. Look at you. They won't bury themselves in their phone or a book, and they'll make eye contact with you," she explains.

2 . She mirrors your activities

Mirroring someone's movements can create an empathetic connection, according to research published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience3 . Psychologists call this the "chameleon effect4 ," which involves mimicking someone's movements, speech patterns, and habits.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Kim Homan, LMFT, tells mindbodygreen, "These subtle physical cues can be subconscious indications of comfort and attraction."

3 . She initiates conversations & seeks out your company

When you value someone as a social companion, you deliberately seek out their company. In a crowded room, she may sit next to you, join clubs or communities you're a part of, and even plan joint activities and outings.

"If she frequently initiates conversations, responds promptly to your messages, and seems genuinely interested in your life and opinions, it's a good sign," Homan says, adding, "Communication is the bedrock of any relationship, and her effort in maintaining an ongoing dialogue can signify her interest in deepening the relationship."

As psychologist Ketan Parmar, M.D., MBBS, adds, if a girl goes out of her way to find opportunities to be around you or invites you to events, that could also be a sign she likes you. “Pay attention to whether she prioritizes spending time with you over other commitments,” he adds.

4 . She reaches out over text & social media

If you're both active on social media, you may notice she likes and even comments on most of your posts. There may be regular good night texts, or if and when you abandon a conversation due to lack of time, she resumes it on the next available opportunity.

"Texting is a huge part of any relationship (especially these days!)," says Kiana Reeves, somatic sex educator, pelvic care practitioner, certified doula, and chief brand officer at Foria. "If there's flirty banter, consistent back and forth, or if she texts you out-of-the-blue about something you once talked about, these are great signs of interest," she adds.

5 . She shows interest in your thoughts & experiences

When we like someone, who they are, what matters to them, and how they move through the world becomes vital to us.

If a girl is interested in you, she will want to know what makes you tick. She'll show a genuine interest in your opinions, reactions, interactions, and the experiences that have shaped you. If she engages you in meaningful conversations, asks many open-ended questions, and thoughtfully responds to what you share, it indicates that she cares.

6 . She tries to attract & impress you

When a girl is interested, she will try to attract and retain your attention. She may flaunt both her intellectual prowess and her physical appearance. She may find ways to demonstrate her knowledge, particularly on subjects of mutual interest, reinforcing your compatibility.

“People often try to impress those they are interested in by putting extra effort into their appearance. If a girl appears to go out of her way to look good when she knows she will be seeing you, it could be a sign of attraction,” Parmar explains.

7 . She expresses concern for your wellbeing

A growing interest in someone's overall wellbeing is a sign of deepening emotional attachment. According to therapist and clinical director at Profound Treatment, Lindsey Tong, LCSW, when a girl is falling for you, she will express her deepening emotions by actively caring for you.

She may look after you when unwell, encourage you to adopt healthier habits, or gently nudge you towards better lifestyle choices.

"If she notices that you are feeling down or having a bad day, she will try to cheer you up or offer support. She may also go out of her way to do things for you, such as bringing you your favorite food or helping you with something,” Tong explains.

8 . She playfully teases & banters with you

Teasing, especially of a flirtatious variety, can be a good sign of attraction. She might playfully poke fun at you and engage in lighthearted banter, all done in good spirits to forge a deeper bond.

9 . She blushes or gets flustered around you

When a girl blushes or seems nervous around you, especially in response to your compliments or any overt attention, it's often a sign of romantic interest. She may fidget if she is excited to be around you but also feels self-conscious. This typically happens in emotionally charged situations.

10 . There is open body language

Research5 confirms that "postural expansiveness" can be taken as a sign of attraction. One caveat: Keep in mind that personal and cultural differences can affect body language.

Generally, however, when a girl likes you, she may lean towards you, uncross her arms, smile frequently, and face you directly, signaling her comfort and interest. As Homan notes, "These subtle physical cues can be subconscious indications of comfort and attraction."

11 . She introduces you to her friends & plans outings together

The harmony between our friends and romantic partners is essential; they are both important parts of our lives, and if they get along, it makes for more enjoyable future interactions.

When a girl takes the step to introduce you to her friends, it's a meaningful act that suggests she's fond of you and maybe hoping for a future with you.

"If this person has told her friends about you, this can be another great sign of interest. Receiving an invite to hang out with someone's close group means they trust you and are comfortable bringing you into the fold," Reeves tells mindbodygreen.

12 . She wants to know the mundane details of your life

The everyday aspects of your life, such as your routine, favorite music, go-to recipes, and hobbies—details that might bore anyone else—would be fascinating to someone in the throes of a crush.

She will want to know these details, not just out of curiosity but also so she can find common interests and deepen your bond.

“Another significant sign is her effort to be a part of your life. This could manifest in her remembering small details about your life,” says Homan, explaining that “when someone invests time and energy in knowing and understanding you, it often reflects a genuine interest beyond mere friendship.”

13 . She shows curiosity about your family & friends

The curiosity has to go beyond mere politeness; someone interested in a deeper relationship will ask personal questions about your parents and siblings. She will inquire about and comment on your family dynamics, the personalities of your close friends, and family traditions. Furthermore, she will find a way to communicate her readiness to participate in family events.

14 . She compliments you

If a girl likes you, she'll frequently compliment you, noticing and appreciating qualities others might overlook, reflecting the special attention she's paying you. The compliments will be deep and about more than just the surface qualities.

15 . She laughs at your jokes (even the unfunny ones)

It's a dead giveaway and the one thing that can distinguish a friend from a romantic interest. Someone interested in you will laugh at all your jokes; friends, on the other hand, will laugh at you rather than with you.

"Laughter is a universal love language. If a girl genuinely enjoys your company and finds you amusing, she will laugh even if your jokes aren't very good. Sometimes, it is their way of expressing their admiration and interest in you," says licensed marriage and family therapist, Raul Haro, LMFT.

16 . She plans surprises or gives thoughtful gifts

Spending money on someone, especially if you have it, is easy—but planning a surprise requires effort. When a girl surprises you, and it resonates deeply with you, creates a special moment, or holds personal significance, that gesture speaks volumes.

Thoughtful gifts are special for similar reasons. It’s not just the gift of an item but a reflection of her regard for you. The more meaningful and personal it is, the deeper her appreciation for you.

17 . She smiles a lot in your presence

Smiling is a form of non-verbal communication that signals happiness, warmth, and attraction. Being in the company of someone we like naturally makes us happy, and this feeling intensifies when there's also a romantic interest and the anticipation of a more intimate relationship.

18 . She frequently touches you & shows physical affection

Ribarsky tells mindbdoygreen that incidental, flirtatious touching is a common way of signaling attraction. When we touch someone who reciprocates our interest, it causes a release of feel-good chemicals in our brains.

“As primitive as it may sound, we often 'groom' people we like. We may do something as simple as picking fuzz off someone’s sweater, brushing something out of their hair, etc. Sometimes, it’s very purposeful. Most of the time, it’s subconscious behavior when we like or care about someone,” Ribarksy says.

Furthermore, if she indulges in physical displays of affection, she is very comfortable with you, trusts you, and desires to create intimacy with you.

19 . She gets jealous of other women

She may get jealous when she sees you spending time with other women if she is interested. She may express this jealousy by inquiring about your interactions with them, asking if you’re interested in any of them, or showing a hint of possessiveness when other women are around you.

Excessive jealousy is concerning, so be cautious if the object of your affection is veering towards an extreme form of this behavior. However, mild jealousy can stem from insecurity or fear of losing your affection to someone else and can be taken as a positive sign.

20 . She allows herself to be vulnerable with you

Parmar notes that if a girl desires more than friendship with you, she may share personal aspects of her life with you. “People share personal stories with those they feel comfortable around," he explains, adding, "If a girl starts sharing intimate details about her life, it could be a sign that she trusts and likes you."

Sharing intimate details of our lives makes us vulnerable, and there is an inherent fear in that, but we brave this fear for those we deeply trust and desire to have in our lives. Also, if you can read the signs, this will not simply be a gesture of trust. The act will stem from a deep need for you to know her.

21 . She mentions other guys to incite jealousy

She may bring up other guys in conversation or talk about them in a way that seems intended to make you jealous. You may also notice her being overly friendly with other guys when you're present while simultaneously glancing your way to see how you respond.

Is it childish? Yes—but we are all fools in love.

22 . She treats you differently

This is one of the more obvious signs that a girl likes you and is not just being nice. For instance, there might be a noticeable difference in how she treats you compared to her other friends.

This could manifest in several ways—she remembers trivial details about you that others might find inconsequential, makes plans well in advance, shows an obvious preference for your company, seizes every excuse to be around you, and becomes noticeably more flirtatious and attentive when you're together. These behaviors suggest that you have a special place in her life.

23 . She seeks clarity around relationship status

Her interest in your relationship status, subtly expressed or not, is telling. She will also find a way to ensure you know she’s single and open to a relationship. This behavior is not just about understanding your availability or communicating hers; it’s her way of opening the door to whatever is possible between you.

12 signs a girl does not like you

To further clarify things, here are some signs that typically suggest a lack of interest. Combined with the list above, they can help you distinguish between romantic and platonic feelings.

1 . She doesn't initiate contact

If she makes no effort to be around you or initiate contact, whether in person, online, or via text, it might signal disinterest in a relationship.

Another sign can be canceling plans with little to no notice and a reluctance to reschedule.

2 . There are brief, disengaged conversations

Homan believes that if a woman takes her time responding to your messages, avoids sharing personal details, and seems disinterested in your life, these are signs of disinterest.

"When a girl is uninterested, she may not reciprocate your efforts in conversation. This could manifest as not asking questions in return, not sharing much about herself, or changing the subject to avoid personal topics," says relationship expert Lachlan Brown.

3 . There is limited or avoidant eye contact

Avoiding eye contact can indicate discomfort or lack of interest in fostering a deeper connection.

4 . Her body language is reserved

When she displays closed-off body language, like crossed arms, facing away or maintaining a physical distance during conversations, it shows her disinterest. According to Weiss, it may be time to abandon your pursuit if you notice such behavior.

"If someone moves away from you or starts talking to someone else or goes on their phone, then I would say let them be," she says.

5 . There's a lack of reciprocation

"It all comes down to how they reciprocate your tone or actions. For example, if they are ignoring your texts or dodging your invitation to get drinks, this can be a more obvious sign that they aren't interested," warns Reeves. Or as Haro adds, you might buy her gifts or do things for her, but she never reciprocates.

If everything is going unreciprocated—from invitations to gestures of affection—it may be time to cut your losses.

6 . She talks about other romantic interests

If she talks about other men she finds attractive and openly and clearly states her interest in pursuing them, take that to mean you are firmly in the friend zone. "This is especially true if she seeks your dating advice or mentions her crushes to you," Haro adds.

7 . She avoids one-on-one time with you

"If a girl isn't interested in you, she'll avoid being alone or going on dates. She may make excuses or cancel last-minute plans," Haro tells mindbodygreen.

This behavior can be particularly telling if she consistently makes excuses to avoid one-on-one situations or seems uncomfortable about spending time together in more intimate settings. Her reluctance to engage in solo activities with you can indicate her desire to maintain a purely platonic relationship.

8 . She shows no interest in your life

If she never asks about your day, interests, or opinions, and/or disregards your feelings, that indicates a lack of emotional investment.

9 . She avoids physical contact

Physically moving away from you, avoiding contact, never paying any compliments, and giving a half-hearted response to the compliments you give indicate a lack of physical attraction.

As Brown notes, “If she consciously keeps a physical distance or avoids situations where close contact might occur, it's likely a sign she's not comfortable with the idea of a closer relationship.”

10 . She ignores your social media posts

If she is active on social media but never likes or comments on your posts but does engage with others, it could denote a lack of interest on her part.

11 . She doesn't show you any special treatment

No special treatment or preference for your company may suggest she sees you as a friend.

12 . She explicitly communicates her disinterest

She may take the sledgehammer approach and let you know in explicit terms that she is not interested in anything other than a friendship. Now, unless you want to barrel right into harassment territory, it is time to back off.

The takeaway

Understanding whether a girl is interested in you can be like playing a game of mental Jenga. You have to observe how she talks and acts with and around you, and even if you do notice positive signs, there's still no guarantee that your interest will be reciprocated.

What you can do is be respectful and considerate in how you move forward. If the feelings are mutual, it opens the door to a potentially beautiful and fulfilling relationship. If not, respect her decision, cherish the friendship if it remains, and remember that this experience has taken you one step closer to finding someone more compatible and capable of giving you the love you deserve.