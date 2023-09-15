According to therapist and relationship expert Ken Page, LMFT, obsessions often arise from a place of low self-esteem, and/or a person's "myth of lost love." In other words, we tell ourselves stories that we're unlovable and will never find a person who truly values and cherishes us.

Our task, then, is to look for those areas where we doubt ourselves, he says. "What is the area where we believe we are unlovable? What are the things we're telling ourselves are the reasons this person doesn't love us the way that we want them to?" he suggests asking yourself.

From there, find ways to love those parts of yourself for yourself, and know that while we can't win everyone's hearts, we were never meant to.