How To Stop Overthinking Everything, From A Mindset Coach

So many of us are overthinkers, especially when things are uncertain—and since we don’t have control over anything outside of us, we tend to worry our days away trying to maintain control of our inner world.

I used to suffer from constant overthinking. A couple of years ago, I found myself rabbit-holing down a deep, dark path of doomsday predictions. From potential tsunamis to meteor strikes, to losing everything I'd worked for, every day was filled with, “What's going to rear its ugly head today and try to harm us?” Manipulated by my own fear, I told myself I was being prepared and educating myself, not realizing this was worry that manifested into a preparation project.

To stop the worry, I started to turn to my spirituality and daily routine. Practicing mindfulness and compassion was key to transforming that fear into faith.

We may feel hopeless and powerless against the negative forces in the world, but we have more power than we’ve been taught to believe. As spiritual author Wayne Dyer once said, “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”

Rather than worrying, maybe the easiest path forward is to shift our perspective from worry to wonder—and the following steps can help.