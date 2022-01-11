How To Jump The 6 Biggest Hurdles Of New Fitness Goals

Whether it’s an Insta post or another gym-goer, comparison is a sure-fire way to feel insecure and discouraged. Pretty soon you’re asking yourself, “Why should I bother?”

How to jump it: It’s unrealistic and unhealthy to compare yourself to anyone. I’ve fallen into the comparison trap, too! After I had my first baby, I wondered why so many other fitness professionals "snapped back" fast and I didn’t. I felt like an imposter because I didn’t look "fit." With my second child, I knew better than to beat myself up. Now I focus on my own journey and don’t get distracted by others.⁣

Our lives and bodies are different, so your progress won’t look the same as someone else’s. But it’s your progress, so celebrate it when you hit new milestones: cook your favorite meal, get that new workout gear, or treat yourself to a day at the beach with a good book.