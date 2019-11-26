 Skip to content

10 Reasons You Have Negative Energy & How To Reverse It STAT
|
Marci Baron
Written by Marci Baron
Marci Baron is a Homeward Bound Guide specializing in energy clearing and the author of Clear Your Way Home: Stories, Reflections and Tools to Guide You Back to the Life You’ve Always Wanted.
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.
Photo by Stocksy

November 26, 2019

Several years ago, I was really miserable. The emotional toll of getting divorced and losing a child contributed to a never-ending well of grief, blame, and pain. I felt like a victim and I couldn’t get out of my own way. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I had very negative energy.

In the realm of energy healing, negative energy is considered very heavy and dense. There are plenty of techniques that can help break through it, such as meditation, reiki, sound healing, chakra balancing, and working with a trained energy healer who you trust. Here are 10 telltale signs that you have negative energy, and some quick ideas for how to start reversing it.

1. You have to be right or win all the time.

When you constantly feel the need to fight, you are not coming from a place of power. Real, authentic power is unassuming.

How to reverse it:

Strengthen your solar plexus chakra, which stores your sense of self, by tapping the center of your stomach and repeating aloud five times, “I feel my power. I claim it now.” Visualize a beautiful yellow light going in and out of your stomach and bask in it as you hold both of your hands over the pit of your stomach.

2. Your emotions are out of control and very extreme.

When you ride the emotional rollercoaster of extreme mood swings, your energy is going to feel off to the people around you.

How to reverse it:

Recall a memory that makes you sad or upset. Use your fingers to gently tap the middle of your chest. As you are tapping, say to yourself, “All is well.” This will boost and restore your positive energy. The practice is not meant to be dismissive of your emotions, but to help you deal with reactions to negative experiences.

3. You constantly blame others.

Life is hard, but walking around blaming other people for your problems is keeping you stuck.

How to reverse it:

Practice love and forgiveness for yourself and others by massaging your heart chakra. Move your hand in the area over your chest. While massaging in a clockwise motion, say five times, "I deeply and completely love, honor, and forgive myself and others. I easily and effortlessly feel gratitude, forgiveness, and joy for all that I have been through." This practice is helpful, but you also need to focus on why you are blaming others in order to find true healing.

4. You are reactive and you speak before you think.

Do you open your mouth to speak before thinking things through? You might notice that you are filling the space around you with negativity because you are offending others without taking time to consider what your words really mean.

How to reverse it:

The goal is to become more responsive and less reactive. With every single encounter, even the seemingly unimportant ones, pause before speaking. Ask yourself, “How can I come from a place of love and understanding?”

5. You tell the same negative stories over and over.

How many times do you tell the same negative story? Harping on the past is the energetic equivalent of taking a bath in dirty water. It's just never going to make you feel any better.

How to reverse it:

Instead of saying, "I have so many health issues," say instead, "My body wants to heal." This simple shift in the stories you tell yourself will instantly lighten your energy and raise your positive vibrations.

6. You look for answers outside of yourself.

Society tells us that all of the answers we seek are out there. However, every single one can actually be found within ourselves.

How to reverse it:

Strengthen your third eye chakra by gently tapping the space in between your eyebrows while repeating five times aloud, “I am clear and I know my own voice." You have to really feel the answer, not just think it. This takes practice and focus.

7. You are too hard on yourself.

Do you beat yourself up over the mistakes that you have made in the past? This tendency is definitely bringing your energy down.

How to reverse it:

In order to find more self-compassion, try to see yourself as a suffering child. Would you yell, berate, and emotionally beat up a child for their missteps? Of course not.

8. Your thoughts are mostly negative.

By now, you've probably heard talk of the power of positive thinking. However, it's not that easy to think cheerful thoughts when you are constantly burdened with negativity. Our thoughts create our reality, so it's very important to make a mental switch.

How to reverse it:

Start a gratitude practice. Any time you go to a negative place in my head, instantly monitor your thoughts and try to find some sort of silver lining. It is impossible to be negative when you come from a place of gratitude.

9. You believe you are unworthy.

Some people don’t think they are worthy of life’s blessings, and they panic when things seem to be going their way.

How to reverse it:

Stimulate your crown chakra by using a soft, circular motion at the top of your head. Repeat five times aloud, “It is my birthright to be happy.”

10. You don’t follow your bliss.

When you are not engaging in activities that truly light you up, you inadvertently bring yourself (and those around you) down.

How to reverse it:

Do something that makes you happy every day — it can be big or small. When you follow your bliss, it will lead to more pleasurable experiences and opportunities.

