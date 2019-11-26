Practice love and forgiveness for yourself and others by massaging your heart chakra. Move your hand in the area over your chest. While massaging in a clockwise motion, say five times, "I deeply and completely love, honor, and forgive myself and others. I easily and effortlessly feel gratitude, forgiveness, and joy for all that I have been through." This practice is helpful, but you also need to focus on why you are blaming others in order to find true healing.