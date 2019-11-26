Several years ago, I was really miserable. The emotional toll of getting divorced and losing a child contributed to a never-ending well of grief, blame, and pain. I felt like a victim and I couldn’t get out of my own way. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I had very negative energy.

In the realm of energy healing, negative energy is considered very heavy and dense. There are plenty of techniques that can help break through it, such as meditation, reiki, sound healing, chakra balancing, and working with a trained energy healer who you trust. Here are 10 telltale signs that you have negative energy, and some quick ideas for how to start reversing it.