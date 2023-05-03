While sometimes it’s best to end—or take a long sabbatical—from a relationship with a friend, a client, or even a family member, other times we can "reset" the relationship and our level of intimacy with this person.

Resetting and redefining a relationship can be especially helpful for sensitive and empathic people who can more easily pick up on (and even feel) other people’s energy and emotions in their own systems. Because sensitive people like empaths can have uncommonly close connections with others, resetting a relationship might be a periodic maintenance technique of emotional housekeeping—whether the other person is frustrating you or not.