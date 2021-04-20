Removing calluses is not only an aesthetic venture: While the rough, dry skin doesn’t usually hurt, those calluses can crack when they’re left untreated for too long—which means bacteria can easily sneak inside and cause irritation or infection down the line.

That said, it’s important to slough off the dry skin from time-to-time. Not to mention, your soles will appear smooth and supple in the process, and who doesn’t want that? But before you hack at them with nail scissors or peel off the dry skin (cue the collective shudder), here’s exactly how experts recommend removing them safely at home.