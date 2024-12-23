You can plant your cuttings in individual pots, but it will be easier to put them all in there together. Grab a pot that has enough room to place your cuttings 4 inches apart from one another. Fill it almost to the top with well-draining houseplant potting soil (your pot should have a drainage hole for water to escape) and then plop in your cuttings so their eyes are facing up toward the sky. Top them off with another 2 inches of soil, and give everything a good watering. Your ginger has landed!