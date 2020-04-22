More and more research is emerging on the implications this pandemic has already had on mental health around the world. Essential workers, like healthcare professionals on the front lines, are experiencing anxiety, depression, and insomnia. For those practicing social distancing and isolating in their homes, research shows many have experienced a loss of motivation, meaning, or self-worth. In general, roughly 40% of American adults are more concerned with their mental health than their physical health right now, with 68% saying they feel like everything is out of their control right now.

According to psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, this myriad of experiences everyone is having will likely result in a myriad of mental health issues, ranging from mild to extreme.

"We all have different fears. It's a grave unknown, and our nervous systems process that differently. Sometimes we don't feel it at all and then it hits us like a ton of bricks," he tells mbg. "So this is really a time to be very sensitive to how the nervous system processes this kind of chronic stress and trauma."

Not to mention, with the economy around the world in shambles and soaring unemployment, there's an increased risk for suicide, as we've learned from past recessions. One study in the British Journal of Psychiatry found suicide rates rise about 1% for every 1% increase in unemployment.