Now that you'll have newly propagated aloe plants, you might be wondering what to do with them.

Not only does aloe soothe sunburned skin, but it's a great moisturizer, works wonders for fading dark spots, and can help manage symptoms of a range of skin issues, like eczema and acne. Whether you're looking for exfoliation, a dewy glow, or major moisture, there's an aloe vera face mask for it. It's also great for scalp health, especially if you deal with dandruff.

We could go on, but any of those uses are a good place to start to get the most out of your newly propagated pups. And since you may soon have an abundance of aloe—here's how to keep your aloe vera gel fresh longer.