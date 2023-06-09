“If you live blowout to blowout, especially if you have naturally textured hair, try a recovery wash day between blowouts,” professional hair stylistMatt Newman says in a recent TikTok video.

Even if you aren’t fashioning a fluffy, high-heat blowout, any kind of regular hot tool use calls for a recovery day. In fact, even those refraining from heat on their hair can benefit from the extra nourishment every once in a while.

To do so, Newman recommends washing your hair and using the “deep conditioner” method: “By that, I mean applying your conditioner from root to tip and letting it sit for at least five minutes," he notes.

For those with super dry strands, consider using a thicker hair mask for this step. You may hesitate to apply it all the way toward the roots in fear your strands will look greasy after the wash, but for a recovery day, it doesn’t matter! (More on that in a moment.)

After you step out of the shower, you’ll want to apply your favorite hair oil. Newman suggests leaving any styling products and leave-in conditioner behind for now, and focusing on just the oil. “Hair oiling is a super important part of many cultures from across the globe, going back thousands of years as a way to nourish and protect their hair,” Newman says about the ancient practice.

Let your hair air dry and then style it however you like—a slicked back bun, a long braid, a quick ponytail, etc. Or, you can simply leave your hair down and embrace the shiny locks for the day.

Remember: “This is not a routine for your best looking style; this is a routine for recovery,” Newman explains. So if your hair begins to look a little meh as it dries, don’t worry—it's all in the name of recovery.

If you can, leave in the oil for a full 24 hours. If that timeframe just isn’t realistic for you, then complete this routine in the evening and wash your hair the next morning, followed by the style of your choice. You’ll be shocked how healthy your locks look, and they’ll thank you for the much-needed break.