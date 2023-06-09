Does Your Hair Need A Recovery Day? What A Stylist Says
While the idea of “skin cycling” has been around for quite a while (even before it had a buzzy name), the easy-to-follow routine has helped many people plan out their most effective skin care routine and reduce irritation.
Now, beauty experts are applying the same idea to different areas of personal care, including your hair regimen. Below, find one expert’s routine for the perfect “hair recovery day."
Advertisement
A “hair recovery day” routine
“If you live blowout to blowout, especially if you have naturally textured hair, try a recovery wash day between blowouts,” professional hair stylistMatt Newman says in a recent TikTok video.
Even if you aren’t fashioning a fluffy, high-heat blowout, any kind of regular hot tool use calls for a recovery day. In fact, even those refraining from heat on their hair can benefit from the extra nourishment every once in a while.
To do so, Newman recommends washing your hair and using the “deep conditioner” method: “By that, I mean applying your conditioner from root to tip and letting it sit for at least five minutes," he notes.
For those with super dry strands, consider using a thicker hair mask for this step. You may hesitate to apply it all the way toward the roots in fear your strands will look greasy after the wash, but for a recovery day, it doesn’t matter! (More on that in a moment.)
After you step out of the shower, you’ll want to apply your favorite hair oil. Newman suggests leaving any styling products and leave-in conditioner behind for now, and focusing on just the oil. “Hair oiling is a super important part of many cultures from across the globe, going back thousands of years as a way to nourish and protect their hair,” Newman says about the ancient practice.
Let your hair air dry and then style it however you like—a slicked back bun, a long braid, a quick ponytail, etc. Or, you can simply leave your hair down and embrace the shiny locks for the day.
Remember: “This is not a routine for your best looking style; this is a routine for recovery,” Newman explains. So if your hair begins to look a little meh as it dries, don’t worry—it's all in the name of recovery.
If you can, leave in the oil for a full 24 hours. If that timeframe just isn’t realistic for you, then complete this routine in the evening and wash your hair the next morning, followed by the style of your choice. You’ll be shocked how healthy your locks look, and they’ll thank you for the much-needed break.
The takeaway
For those who frequently use hot tools, recovery days are a must. Simply wash your hair, apply conditioner from root to tip and let it sit, then rinse it out and follow up with a nourishing hair oil throughout your strands. If you want a deeper dive into the history and benefits of hair oiling, we’ve covered that before here.
Advertisement
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.